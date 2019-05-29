Angels' Mike Trout: Remains out Wednesday

Trout (foot) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the A's, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout fouled a ball off his foot during Tuesday's game, and while he's not dealing with any structural damage, the issue is sore enough to keep him out of the lineup for at least one game. Brian Goodwin is starting in center field in Wednesday's series finale, while Trout should be considered day-to-day.