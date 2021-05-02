Trout went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored Saturday in a victory versus the Mariners.

Trout put the Angels on the board with a two-run shot to center field in the first inning. The long ball was Trout's seventh of the campaign and pushed his RBI total to 16. The superstar outfielder is slashing an incredible .429/.527/.805 through 93 plate appearances on the campaign. He has collected multiple hits six times during his past eight games and is batting .552 (16-for-29) over that stretch.