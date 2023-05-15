Trout (elbow) will start in center field and bat second in Monday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout was out of the lineup for Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians due to soreness in his non-throwing elbow, but his ability to enter the game as a pinch hitter suggested he wasn't at much risk of missing further time. Even though Trout is currently sporting an .872 OPS -- his lowest mark since his debut season in 2011 -- fantasy managers can feel comfortable inserting him in lineups this week.