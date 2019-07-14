Angels' Mike Trout: Right calf tightness

The injury that forced Trout from Sunday's game was right calf tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. He is day-to-day.

We hesitate to speculate how serious this is until we hear the Angels discuss the injury. There wasn't a conspicuous play where it was obvious that Trout was injured, but calf injuries to other players have been longer lasting than initially diagnosed.

