Angels' Mike Trout: Role dependent on pain tolerance

Trout's playing time and position moving forward is dependent on how he tolerates pain in his ailing toe, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While there are no plans to shut Trout down, the Angels are clearly in no hurry to rush their megastar back to the lineup, as he has not played since Sept. 7. When Trout does return, his role -- either as a center fielder or designated hitter -- will be determined by the pain level in his toe. Trout was originally in Friday's lineup as the DH but was a late scratch after experiencing discomfort while trying to put his cleats on, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. He remains day-to-day.