Trout (calf) said he ran at 90 percent Monday but still doesn't know when he'll begin a rehab assignment, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout recently said he was feeling close to 100 percent, and his effort in running drills Monday echoes that assessment. The 29-year-old has yet to run the bases, and he'll need to do so before embarking on a rehab assignment. He appears to be nearing his return from the injured list, but he'll likely require at least a few rehab outings in the minors before being cleared for big-league action.