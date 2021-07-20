Trout (calf) ran the bases Tuesday, although not at full speed, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It marked the first time Trout ran the bases since landing on the shelf with a right calf strain in mid-May. While the superstar outfielder didn't run at a very high intensity, it still marks an important step toward him beginning a rehab assignment. With that being said, the Angels will likely want to see the 29-year-old increase his running speed before having him participate in a live game.