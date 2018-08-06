Angels' Mike Trout: Scheduled for BP Monday

Trout (wrist) is scheduled to take batting practice prior to Monday's game against the Tigers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Trout is set to miss a fifth straight game while he nurses a right wrist contusion, but the fact that he's slated to hit Monday bodes well for his chances of returning to the starting nine in the coming days. His status should clear up after he tests his wrist out Monday. In the meantime, Eric Young Jr. is once again starting in center field in his stead.