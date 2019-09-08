Angels' Mike Trout: Scratched from lineup

Trout (toe) was scratched from the lineup prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox.

After missing Saturday's game with right toe discomfort, Trout was back in the lineup that the Angels had originally released for Sunday's game. The team evidently had a change of heart, however, so Trout will get at least one more day to rest. Michael Hermosillo will start in center field in his absence.

