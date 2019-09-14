Play

Angels' Mike Trout: Scratched from starting nine

Trout (toe) was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Rays.

Trout was initially slated to serve as the designated hitter for Friday's clash, but he's since been scratched. After participating in baseball activities during the pregame, he determined he's still too sore to play, per Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times. Trout's next opportunity to return will come Saturday in the second game of the series. Albert Pujols will slot in as the designated hitter and hit cleanup.

