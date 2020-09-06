Trout went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a two-run homer and four total runs scored during a 10-9 win over the Astros in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The 29-year-old superstar also went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs in the nightcap, but it was his third-inning blast off Brandon Bielak in the matinee that put his name in the franchise record book -- it was Trout's 300th career homer, making him the Angels' all-time leader in that category. On the season, he's hitting .295 with 15 home runs and 38 RBI, and he is on pace for his fourth straight campaign with an OPS over 1.000.