Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said after Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros that Trout (back) is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After Trout was evaluated by Angels head trainer Mike Frostad following his departure prior to the fifth inning Tuesday, Nevin said the star outfielder was diagnosed with upper-back spasms and is being viewed as day-to-day. Though initial tests didn't reveal any concerning injury, Trout could still be at risk of missing the remaining two games of the series with Houston. Brandon Marsh moved over to play center field following Trout's early exit Tuesday.