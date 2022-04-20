Angels manager Joe Maddon said that he's "pretty certain" Trout (hand) will return to the lineup in Friday's series opener with the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After he was struck by a pitch in his left hand in Sunday's win over the Rangers, Trout has proceeded to ride the bench in all three of the Angels' games in Houston to begin the week. The Angels seem encouraged that Trout won't miss any time beyond Wednesday, however, and Maddon indicated that the star outfielder could even make a pinch-hitting appearance in the series finale with the Astros. The skipper suggested that Trout was held out of the lineup Wednesday mostly because he thought it would be more beneficial for the 30-year-old to get two full days off with the Angels not playing a game Thursday.