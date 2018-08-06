Angels' Mike Trout: Shut down from baseball activities
Trout (wrist) will be shut down from baseball activities for a couple of days, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Trout was scheduled to take batting practice prior to Monday's series opener against the Tigers, but the Angels opted to shut him down for a couple of days after continued soreness in his right wrist prompted the outfielder to receive a cortisone injection. Manager Mike Scioscia said there is no immediate plan to put Trout on the disabled list, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, though that could ultimately change if his wrist doesn't show enough improvement in the coming days. The two-time MVP has already missed five games as a result of the injury and will likely miss at least another two. Eric Young Jr. should continue to fill in for Trout in center field in the meantime.
