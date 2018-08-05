Angels' Mike Trout: Sidelined again in series finale

Trout (wrist) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register

The Angels will hold out Trout for the fourth straight contest while he recovers from a right wrist contusion, but there seems to be optimism the two-time MVP will soon rejoin the lineup. Trout relayed earlier in the weekend that his wrist felt "a lot better" than it had in the prior couple of days, but he'll first need to throw and swing a bat without restriction before the Angels clear him to play. With Trout on the bench, Eric Young Jr. will draw the start in center field in the series finale.