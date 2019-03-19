Angels' Mike Trout: Signing extension
Trout and the Angels are finalizing a 12-year extension worth more than $430 million, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The deal will keep Trout in an Angels uniform for presumably the remainder of his career, as it contains no opt-outs, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. He'll top the record for highest average annual value (currently held by Zack Greinke at $34.4 million) and smash Bryce Harper's $330 million contract as the largest in baseball history. The extension will close off the possibility for Trout to wind up in a more hitter-friendly park with a stronger lineup around him any time in the near future, though it's not as if his fantasy stock needs much of a boost.
