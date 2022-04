Trout (hand) is out of the lineup as expected Monday against the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Trout exited Sunday's game against the Rangers after getting hit in the hand by a pitch. His X-Rays were negative, but manager Joe Maddon noted after the game that Trout was expected to sit for at least one game. Brandon Marsh will start in center field Monday, but it's possible Trout could return as soon as Tuesday depending on when his soreness and swelling subsides.