Angels' Mike Trout: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trout is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the White Sox on Friday.
Trout has started in all 13 games since the All-Star break, going 11-for-49 (.224) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate over that span. He will be on the bench for the start of Friday's series opener while Travis d'Arnaud serves as the designated hitter and bats eighth.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Crosses 1,000-RBI mark in career•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Clubs 18th homer Wednesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: To play outfield 'soon'•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Resuming OF drills after break•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Closing in on milestones•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Launches two homers in victory•