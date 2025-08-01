Trout is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the White Sox on Friday.

Trout has started in all 13 games since the All-Star break, going 11-for-49 (.224) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate over that span. He will be on the bench for the start of Friday's series opener while Travis d'Arnaud serves as the designated hitter and bats eighth.