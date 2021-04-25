Trout (elbow) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout is on the bench for the third day in a row while he contends with a bruised left elbow, but the superstar outfielder still appears in good position to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, manager Joe Maddon said that Trout was able to take some swings in the batting cage Sunday. Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Trout said after the cage work that he's still not quite 100 percent healthy, but he expects to be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Rangers.