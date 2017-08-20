Play

Angels' Mike Trout: Slams two homers in Saturday victory

Trout went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo homers Saturday against the Orioles.

Trout homered in the first and third innings, giving him 26 on the year, to help the Angels earn a road victory. He's hit three homers over his last two games, and the superstar owns a .339/.464/.700 slash line.

