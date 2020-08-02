Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Sunday that Trout (personal) was transferred from the paternity to the restricted list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trout is scheduled to join the Angels in Seattle for Tuesday's series opener against the Mariners and is expected to be activated ahead of that game.

The impending birth of Trout's first child was something that weighed heavily into his valuation leading into fantasy drafts conducted shortly before the 60-game season began, but the star outfielder looks like he'll only end up missing four games on account of the personal matter. Assuming he clears all COVID-19-related protocols prior to rejoining the club, Trout should slot back in as the Angels' starting center fielder and No. 2 hitter Tuesday, resulting in Brian Goodwin shifting back over to right field. Before leaving the team Thursday, Trout looked like his usual self through the Angels' first six games, going 7-for-24 with a home run and four RBI.