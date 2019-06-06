Angels' Mike Trout: Slugs 15th homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 10-9 victory over the A's.

Trout launched a two-run shot off Daniel Mengden in the third inning to bring his season total to a team-leading 15. It's just business as usual for the superstar. The 27-year-old is now slashing .294/.463/.598 with 45 runs scored, 39 RBI and seven stolen bases in yet another outstanding campaign.