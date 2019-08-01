Angels' Mike Trout: Slugs 35th homer

Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Tigers.

The 27-year-old will be sorry to see the last of July, as Trout launched 13 homers with 29 RBI in 22 games on the month. He now boasts a .295/.438/.656 slash line through 103 games with 35 home runs and 86 RBI on the season.