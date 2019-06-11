Angels' Mike Trout: Slugs clutch homer in win
Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in the Angels' 5-3 win over the Dodgers.
Trout lined out and struck out twice against All-Star candidate Hyun-Jin Ryu, but he finally found success when the Dodgers turned the game over to their bullpen. With two out and a runner on first base, Trout took Dylan Floro deep for his 18th home run of the season, knotting the game at 3-3. Improbably, Trout may be in the midst of the top season of a transcendent career. His 1.099 OPS marginally outpaces his career-high mark from 2018 (1.088), and his 1.27 BB/K dwarfs his previous best from 2017 (1.04).
