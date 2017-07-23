Angels' Mike Trout: Slugs third home run in five games
Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Sunday against the Red Sox.
Trout has been absolutely tattooing the ball of late with three home runs in the past five games. The soon-to-be 26-year-old would likely be in serious contention for his third AL MVP if he hadn't missed 38 games due to a thumb injury, slashing .328/.450/.719 in 240 plate appearances.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Smacks first homer since activation•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Steals base in return to lineup•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Returns to lineup•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Will return Friday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Finds groove in third rehab game•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Will continue rehab with Inland Empire•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...