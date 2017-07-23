Angels' Mike Trout: Slugs third home run in five games

Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Sunday against the Red Sox.

Trout has been absolutely tattooing the ball of late with three home runs in the past five games. The soon-to-be 26-year-old would likely be in serious contention for his third AL MVP if he hadn't missed 38 games due to a thumb injury, slashing .328/.450/.719 in 240 plate appearances.