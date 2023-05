Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

Trout's solo shot to left field put the Angels ahead 5-4 in the top of the ninth inning. The three-time AL MVP is now slashing .296/.388/.583 on the season. While the veteran outfielder isn't leading the league in any major offensive categories, he's still a reliable fantasy option.