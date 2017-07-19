Angels' Mike Trout: Smacks first homer since activation
Trout smacked a first-inning home run in Tuesday's loss to Washington, finishing 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI.
The perennial All-Star is showing fantasy owners that he is completely over the thumb injury that sidelined him for over a month, homering and nabbing a stolen base in four games since being activated from the disabled list. Trout appears poised for a big second half after his lengthy layoff.
