Angels' Mike Trout: Smacks fourth homer
Trout went 2-for-4 with his fourth home run of the season in Tuesday's 11-1 victory over the Rangers.
Trout was part of an Angels barrage that chased Rangers' starter, Martin Perez, after just three innings. The 26-year-old has overcome his early struggles with a pair of multi-hit games and a pair of long balls over his past three contests. Tuesday's homer moved Trout into a five-way tie for second place in home runs among all major leaguers. A .235 batting average is the last category left to correct for the five-tool outfielder.
