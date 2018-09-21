Angels' Mike Trout: Smacks solo home run

Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Athletics.

Trout took Edwin Jackson deep in the sixth inning for his 36th home run of the season. Though he is unlikely to reach 40 homers for the second time in his career, Trout has put together another standout campaign by recording at least 35 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season for the first time.

