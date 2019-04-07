Angels' Mike Trout: Smashes first grand slam since 2015
Trout went 1-for-2 with a grand slam and two walks in a 5-1 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.
It took Trout until the seventh game of the season to hit his first home run, but since then, he's gone deep in three straight games, hitting two Friday and then the grand slam Saturday. Through nine games, he's slashing an incredible .385/.553/.923 with four homers, 10 RBI, five runs and a stolen base in 26 at-bats.
