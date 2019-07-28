Angels' Mike Trout: Socks 34th homer

Trout went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

Trout's first-inning blast was the first of three game-tying long balls the Angels hit in the back-and-forth contest. Trout continues to slug in July, as he's hit 12 homers and added six doubles -- only three of his 21 hits this month have been singles. For the year, He's hitting .297/.439/.663 with 34 homers, 85 RBI, 82 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

