Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 11-3 win over the Rays.

He ripped a Jalen Beeks fastball down the left-field line in the sixth inning for a two-run shot, going back-to-back with Shohei Ohtani to blow the game open for the Angels. Trout has slowed down a bit after a blistering start to the campaign, but he still carries a .319/.441/.659 slash line with seven homers, 16 RBI and 22 runs through 30 games.