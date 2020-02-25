Angels' Mike Trout: Starting Tuesday as planned
Trout (foot) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Reds.
Trout underwent foot surgery in mid-September and didn't play in the Angels' first two spring games. He should still have plenty of time to get ready for the start of the regular season with Opening Day just over a month away. The three-time MVP's health is pretty much the only question surrounding him heading into the season, as he hasn't played more than 140 games in a season since 2016.
