Manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday that Trout (calf) is feeling better following his workouts, but that the outfielder is still not ready to begin a rehab assignment, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout has been participating in baseball activities for nearly two months, but the outfielder simply has not been able to get to the point where he feels ready to play in a live game. The club has maintained that he could return this season, though he will need to begin a rehab assignment sooner rather than later for that become a reality.