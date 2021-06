After another examination, the Angels believe Trout (calf) is about one month away from a return, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout still hasn't been cleared to jog, but he was examined Monday and the physician determined that he's recovering at a normal pace. If he stays on track, he should be ready to come off the injured list right after the All-Star break. More information on his timeline should surface as Trout clears more hurdles on the road to recovery.