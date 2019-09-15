Angels' Mike Trout: Still sidelined Sunday
Trout (toe) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Trout hasn't played since Sept. 7 while recovering from a right toe injury for which he required a minor procedure, but the eight-time All-Star was pushing toward a return to the lineup for the series finale. That ultimately didn't come to fruition, but Trout's ongoing absence isn't necessarily an indication that he suffered a setback with the foot. Instead, the Angels may have just wanted to give Trout some more time to rest up with a team off day on tap Monday. Trout's next chance to re-enter the starting nine will come Tuesday in New York versus the Yankees.
