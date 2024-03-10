Trout is batting .208 with a home run, five RBI and a 1:11 BB:K through 24 Cactus League at-bats.

Trout is tied for the second on the team in RBI this spring, through four of his five runs batted in came on a single swing when he belted a grand slam against Oakland on Wednesday. Spring training stats should typically be taken with a grain of salt, but it is a bit concerning that the star outfielder has struck out in nearly half of his at-bats thus far after posting a career-worst 28.7 strikeout rate last season. Trout did say at the end of the week that he is starting to see pitches better, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, and he has plenty of time to shake off any lingering rust before Opening Day.