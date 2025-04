Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-5 loss to the Cardinals.

He took Sonny Gray deep in the first inning, giving Trout his first homer of the year. The 33-year-old outfielder has had a sluggish start to the campaign, batting .143 (3-for-21) through six games, but he's made his hits count with five RBI.