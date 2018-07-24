Angels' Mike Trout: Swipes two bags

Trout walked in all four of his plate appearances, stole two bases, and drove in a run on Monday against the White Sox.

Trout posted a unique line, reaching base four times despite not recording a hit. He took advantage of his chances on the basepaths, stealing his 17th and 18th bases of the season. As has become customary, he is among the league leaders in nearly every hitting category.

More News
Our Latest Stories