Trout (calf) participated in batting practice on the field Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Trout was taking swings off a tee last week but has now progressed to batting practice. He only recently resumed baseball activities, so it's a good sign to see him progressing toward live work. The 29-year-old is eligible to be activated off the 60-day injured list right after the All-Star break July 17, and he's expected to be ready to play by that point or soon after.
