Angels' Mike Trout: Takes lead in homers

Trout went 1-for-5 with his major-league leading 18th home run in Monday's 9-3 loss to Detroit.

Not many things went right for the Halos in this one, but Trout was able to keep his power surge going, hitting his fourth long ball over his last five contests. As crazy as it sounds, the superstar continues to improve on the already-impressive back of his baseball card. Trout is on a 54-homer and 36-steal pace while boasting a career-best 1.124 OPS through 54 games.

