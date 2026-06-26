Angels' Mike Trout: Takes part in on-field activities

Trout (hamstring) resumed on-field exercises Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout has been on the shelf due to a hamstring injury since June 17, though he's said from the outset that he's expecting a short IL stint. It's still unclear, however, how long the star outfielder will be out. Manager Kurt Suzuki said of Trout on Tuesday, "He's progressing. We still don't know the timetable, but I think the activity level is ramping up a little bit and I know he's starting to feel better, so that's a good thing."