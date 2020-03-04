Angels' Mike Trout: Takes two HBPs Wednesday

Trout was hit by a pitch twice in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Given Trout's status as arguably the best player in the game, taking two pitches to the body -- including one to the knee -- is understandably cause for concern. However, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Trout insisted after the game that he is "fine." The superstar flied out in his other plate appearance and is hitting .333 this spring.