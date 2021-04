Trout went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI during Monday's win over the Rangers.

After missing the last three games due to a bruised left elbow, Trout returned to action Monday with a hot night at the plate, swatting a season-high four hits. The 29-year-old is no stranger to making solid contact, leading the Angels with a .426/.539/.820 slash line to go with six home runs.