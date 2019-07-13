Angels' Mike Trout: Tallies six RBI
Trout went 3-for-4 with a home run, six RBI, two doubles and a walk in Friday's 13-0 rout of the Mariners.
Trout tallied four RBI in the first inning by smacking a 454-foot, two-run homer and a two-run double off Mike Leake. He earned his next RBI after getting hit by a pitch in the second, then swatted an RBI double in the fifth to give the Angels a 10-0 lead. The 27-year-old now has seven homers in July and becomes the first Angel with two extra-base hits in the first inning since 1994 (Jim Edmonds). Overall this season, Trout is slashing .307/.458/.663 with 29 home runs, 20 doubles, 73 RBI and 73 runs scored.
