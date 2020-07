Trout went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-7 loss against the Mariners.

Trout got off to a 1-for-7 start in the first two days of the season, but he has gone 6-for-17 with one homer and four RBI since then. Wednesday's game represented his season-high mark for hits and the fourth straight contest in which he reached base safely. All signs point towards him moving in the right direction.