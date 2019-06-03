Angels' Mike Trout: Three hits in series finale
Trout finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk during Sunday's 13-3 win over the Mariners.
Trout drove in a pair of runs in the fifth inning and raised his on-base percentage to an outstanding .467 as he reached four times in this one. This caps off an excellent series in Seattle for Trout, who went 8-for-14 with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored in the four-game set. He'll look to keep it rolling in Monday's one-off matchup with the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...