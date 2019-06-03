Angels' Mike Trout: Three hits in series finale

Trout finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk during Sunday's 13-3 win over the Mariners.

Trout drove in a pair of runs in the fifth inning and raised his on-base percentage to an outstanding .467 as he reached four times in this one. This caps off an excellent series in Seattle for Trout, who went 8-for-14 with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored in the four-game set. He'll look to keep it rolling in Monday's one-off matchup with the Cubs.