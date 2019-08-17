Angels' Mike Trout: Ties career high for homers

Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Trout's 422-foot blast to center field off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the fifth inning cut the score to 3-2, but the Angels never scraped together a tying run. Trout's 41st homer of the year matches his previous career high from 2015 and keeps him tied with the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger for the major-league lead. The center field has added a .298/.444/.668 line with 94 RBI and 98 runs scored in 117 games this season.

