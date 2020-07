Trout will be tested regularly when away from the ballpark so that he will not have to quarantine to come back to the Angels once he and his wife have their first child, which is due Aug. 3, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

He recently confirmed his intentions to play this season, but will likely miss a few games for the birth of his child. This plan should minimize the time he ultimately misses to be with his wife and child.