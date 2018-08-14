Angels' Mike Trout: Uncertain of Thursday activation

Trout (wrist) is away from the team to attend to a personal matter, and he may not return for Thursday's game against Texas, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Trout landed on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to right wrist inflammation, and while he was expected to come off the shelf after missing the minimum, his return could be pushed back a day or two while dealing with a personal issue. His status for the series opener should become more clear as Thursday approaches.